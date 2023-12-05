Jailer, 5 others suspended after murder accused shot dead in Jharkhand prison

Dhanbad, December 5
A jailer and five prison staff have been suspended after a murder accused was shot dead in Dhanbad Jail, officials said on Tuesday.
The contracts of two other jail staff have also been terminated, they said.
Aman Singh, one of the accused in the Dhanbad deputy mayor murder case, was shot dead inside the jail on Sunday afternoon following a dispute among inmates, police had said.
“The administration has ascertained the lapses of the officials and personnel that caused the incident. Jailer Md Mustkin Ansari has been suspended and departmental action has been recommended against him,” Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Barun Ranjan told reporters here.
“Five prison staff (‘kaksha pal') were suspended, while the contracts of two others have been terminated,” he said.
The authorities have also recommended the transfer of Dhanbad Jail Superintendent M Barua and the shifting of 23 prisoners to other jails in the state, Ranjan said.
The DC said one of the main accused in the shooting case has been identified as Sunder Mahto, who is being interrogated.
“Four FIRs have been lodged and the hospital ward where the incident took place has been barricaded,” he said.
Further investigation is underway.
