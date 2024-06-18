Jaipur airport receives bomb threat

PTI

Jaipur, June 18

Security agencies, on Tuesday, jointly conducted a thorough investigation at Jaipur airport after it received a bomb threat.

Police and CISF searched the premises after the airport management received the bomb threat via email.

“The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious has been found so far,” the police said.

The airport authorities received similar threats in April.

Earlier in the day, a private college also got a bomb blast threat which turned out to be a hoax.