45 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for rest of Winter Session; see complete list

New Delhi, December 18

As many as 45 Members in the Rajya Sabha, including virtually the top leadership in the House of all opposition parties, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Session, hours after nearly three dozen Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday.

As Trinamool Congress’ Derek O‘Brien was suspended on December 14 with the Privileges Committee asked to submit a report in three months, the total of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs effectively stands at 46.

Congress Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal Ram Gopal Yadav, Manoj Kumar Jha and Kanimozhi were among the prominent leaders suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period of the session which concludes on December 22.

While 34 Members were suspended for the remaining part of the session, the “misconduct’’ of 11 others was referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months. They will remain suspended until the panel submits its report.

A piquant situation arose after the suspended Members resisted Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s entreaties to leave the House following which he adjourned the House for the day.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien had been suspended from Rajya Sabha on December 14 for the remainder of the session.

The Opposition was seeking a statement from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament’s security on December 13. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh noted on ‘X’ that PM Narendra Modi and Shah had spoken on the issue outside Parliament while the Winter Session was underway.

“The Prime Minister speaks to a leading newspaper on the very serious December 13th security breach in the Lok Sabha. The Home Minister speaks to a TV channel on the security breach. Parliament is in session. ‘INDIA’ parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister in both Houses on the shocking incidents. It is a simple, straightforward and legitimate demand. But Home Minister refuses to make a statement which is his duty and responsibility. This is why Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly,’’ wrote Jairam Ramesh.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman first named 11 members who had been creating a din right from the time the House assembled in the morning. In the afternoon, Dhankhar took up the J&K Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.

While the din continued, Dhankhar left out all those Members who were not in their seats from speaking. The BJP and their allies then rushed through their submissions after which the Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Suspended and Privileges Committee to submit report in three months

1. Jebi Mather Hisham;

2. L. Hanumanthaiah;

3. Neeraj Dangi;

4. Rajmani Patel;

5. Kumar Ketkar;

6. G. C. Chandrashekhar;

7. Binoy Viswam;

8. Sandosh Kumar P.;

9. M. Mohamed Abdulla;

10. John Brittas;and

11. A. A. Rahim.

Suspended for remainder of the Session

1. Pramod Tiwari

2. Jairam Ramesh

3. Amee Yajnik

4. Naranbhai J. Rathwa

5. Syed Nasir Hussain

6. Phulo Devi Netam

7. Shaktisinh Gohil

8. K.C.Venugopal

9. Rajani Ashokrao Patil

10. Ranjeet Ranjan

11. Imran Pratapgarhi

12. Randeep Singh Surjewala

13. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

14. Mohammed Nadimul Haque

15. Abir Ranjan Biswas

16. Santanu Sen

17. Mausam Noor

18. Prakash Chik Baraik

19. Samirul Islam

20. M. Shanmugam

21. N. R. Elango

22. Kanimozhi NVN Somu

23. R. Girirajan

24. Manoj Kumar Jha

25. Faiyaz Ahmad

26. V. Sivadasan

27. Ram Nath Thakur

28. Shri Aneel Prasad Hegde

29. Shrimati Vandana Chavan

30. Ram Gopal Yadav

31. Javed Ali Khan

32. Mahua Maji

33. Jose K. Mani

34. Ajit Kumar Bhuyan

