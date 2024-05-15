On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'

ANI

Kolkata, May 15

A day after the US warned of "potential risk of sanctions" after India inked a 10-year agreement for running the Chabahar Port in Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that the project would benefit the entire region and people should not take a "narrow view" of it.

He also pointed out that the US itself had appreciated the larger relevance of Chabahar in the past.

The minister was speaking at an interaction after the launch of the Bangla edition of his book 'Why Bharat Matters' in Kolkata on Wednesday.

On being asked about the US remarks, Jaishankar said, "I did see some of the remarks which were made, but I think it's a question of communicating, convincing and getting people to understand, that this is actually for everyone's benefit. I don't think people should take a narrow view of it."

"They (US) have not done so in the past. So, if you look at the US' own attitude towards the port in Chabahar, the US has been appreciative of the fact that Chabahar has a larger relevance...we will work at it," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States warned that "anyone" considering business deals with Tehran needs to be aware of the "potential risk of sanctions".

"I would just say...US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we will continue to enforce them," US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at the press briefing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#S Jaishankar