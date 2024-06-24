Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri pay tribute to Kanishka bombing victims

New Delhi, June 23

Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri paid homage to over 300 victims of the Air India ‘Kanishka’ flight bombing, commemorating the 39th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Sunday. In a post on X, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar expressed his condolences, stating, “Today marks the 39th anniversary of one of the worst acts of terrorism in history. Pay my homage to the memory of the 329 victims of AI 182 ‘Kanishka’ who were killed on this day in 1985. My thoughts are with their families. The anniversary is a reminder why terrorism should never be tolerated.”

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, also took to X, sharing images of his tribute. He remarked, “My homage to 329 victims of Air India ‘Kanishka’ Flight 182. This dastardly bombing on 23 June 1985 remains one of the most reprehensible acts of terror committed against India (sic).”

EAM in UAE for bilateral talks

The EAM on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi to hold wide-ranging talks with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He visited the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi before the meeting with Al Nahyan, where the two leaders are expected to deliberate on the overall situation in Gaza besides bilateral relations.

“Blessed to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A visible symbol of India-UAE friendship, it radiates a positive message to the world and is a true cultural bridge between our two countries,” Jaishankar posted on X soon after the visit to the temple. — Agencies

