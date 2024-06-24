Japan sanctions Indian firm over Russia links

New Delhi, June 23
The Indian company that has been sanctioned by Japan for allegedly violating western sanctions on Russia is Si2 Microsystems Private Limited. The firm is based in Bengaluru. It designs and assembles integrated circuits for use in commercial, military and space industries.
The firm is based in Bengaluru. Japan had announced its intention at the mid-June G20 meet in Italy to sanction companies from at least four countries, including India, over the Ukraine conflict issue.
Japan had announced its intention at the mid-June G20 meet in Italy to sanction companies from at least four countries, including India, over the Ukraine conflict issue. Two days ago the Japan Foreign Office said Tokyo was sanctioning 11 companies from five countries. Sources said most of these companies were sanctioned by the European Union in February.
Japan opted for the US line of all its allies unitedly imposing sanctions on companies that conduct technology trade with Russia. Tokyo said the other 10 companies are from China, the UAE, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Japan had last imposed sanctions on government entities after India conducted the 1998 nuclear tests. These were gradually lifted and both sides even signed a civil-nuclear deal.
Reports said Si2 Microsystems worked for ISRO, GE and IBM. They added the firm had partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and IT and the IIT-Madras to develop high-end chips.
Japan and India are part of the Quad alliance along with the US and Australia.
