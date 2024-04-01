JCO acquitted in information leak case

Chandigarh: A general court martial (GCM) has acquitted a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of charges of leaking sensitive official information. The JCO, who has since retired, was charged under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act. He was charged for failing to take requisite care and caution in handling sensitive documents and lack of exercising proper supervision while performing the duties of head clerk, which led to the documents being leaked. TNS
Naxalites torch four trucks in Chhattisgarh
Narayanpur Naxalites set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, the police said on Sunday. No person was injured in the incident, which took place late Saturday night.
