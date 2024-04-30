JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

Agencies

Karnataka, April 30

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party over allegations of sexual abuse against him.

“We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed,” said, JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that Congress party was manipulating facts to destroy the image of his family amid the controversy over the ‘obscene’ video case against his nephew Prajwal Revanna.

“...We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more”.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report within three days from the Karnataka police in the matter.

In a letter to Karnataka DGP, the NCW drew attention to this matter following the circulation of several explicit video clips on social media platforms depicting Revanna allegedly engaged in acts of sexual abuse against multiple women.

The commission urged prompt and decisive action to apprehend the accused, who is reported to have fled the country.

“The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence,” the letter read.

The police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father -- JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

Prajwal (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which went to polls on April 26.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnataka #Lok Sabha