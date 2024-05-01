JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

The JD(S) on Tuesday suspended Prajwal Revanna, the Hassan MP and the NDA’s Lok Sabha candidate, over allegations of sexual abuse. The decision was made at a meeting of the JD(S) core committee held in Hubballi.

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, have rocked Karnataka politics after these were shared widely on social media platforms just days before Hassan went to the polls on April 26.

Welcoming the JD(S) decision to suspend Prajwal, the BJP asserted that it would push for the full might of law against him even as it launched a fierce counter-attack on the Congress for “delayed” action by the Karnataka Government. Speaking in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress: “The Congress wants to accuse us, but why has the party not taken any action. Law and order is a state issue. Priyanka ji is asking us questions, I want to tell her: instead of asking us questions, please question your Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on what the state government is doing.” “We are in favour of an investigation and our partner JD(S) has also said it would take action against him,” Shah added.

Priyanka had on Monday questioned the PM’s silence on the issue and said he should not talk about the “mangalsutra” of women till Prajwal is brought back to India.

JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, alleged the involvement of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar behind the sex tape controversy.

“Their (Congress) objective is not to protect women. Using this case, they are raking up HD Deve Gowda’s name and my name repeatedly. What is the connection? What is the connection between the Prime Minister and this case? What is his role? I am not defending Prajwal Revanna. If he has committed a mistake, punish him,” he said.

Shivakumar, however, said: “During the Hassan election campaign, Kumaraswamy had said Prajwal was like his son, but now he says this issue doesn’t concern his family. Amit Shah has said the state government has not taken action in the pen drive case. We have filed a case, but they must answer who let Prajwal flee the country.”

The pen drive containing sex videos of hundreds of women allegedly involving Prajwal came into circulation three days before the first phase of polling.

