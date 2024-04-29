 JD(S) to suspend ex-PM Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual abuse of women : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • JD(S) to suspend ex-PM Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual abuse of women

JD(S) to suspend ex-PM Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual abuse of women

Prajwal is BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency

JD(S) to suspend ex-PM Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna facing probe over alleged sexual abuse of women

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Photo: ANI file



PTI

Shivamogga (Karnataka), April 29

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women.

The former chief minister also sought to distance JD(S)’s alliance partner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case, amid attacks by the ruling Congress seeking their response on the issue.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from the Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday.

“A decision was already made. Tomorrow it is to be recommended at the core committee meeting in Hubballi. Because he (Prajwal) is an MP it has to be done from Delhi. So I had requested Deve Gowda, JD(S) national president and former PM. Neither he (Gowda) nor I were aware of this issue,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

Speaking to reporters here, the JD(S) state chief said, “Some issues that have come out, on the basis of that it has been decided yesterday itself to suspend (him). But many were in a hurry.” The 33-year-old Prajwal Revanna is the son of HD Revanna, former PM and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda’s elder son who is an MLA and former minister.

Many explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The government has constituted a SIT to probe the alleged sex scandal involving the MP.

Kumaraswamy said that in his opinion, along with SIT investigating the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna, what also needs to be inquired into is where the pen-drives (containing alleged explicit video clips) were created and who circulated it in large numbers.

“So far, there are no direct allegations against Prajwal Revanna. If the charges are true...punishment should happen in accordance with law. There is no compromise. If Prajwal Revanna is wrong, our family is in agreement for action to be taken against him,” he said.

Reacting to Congress leaders trying to target BJP and PM Modi on the issue, Kumaraswamy said, “Did Modi come for Prajwal Revanna’s campaigning? What does Modi have to do with this case? What does the BJP have to do with this? Why link this with them? What does Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy have to do with this?” Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy said there is no question of defending Prajwal Revanna and that the party would take “merciless action” if the SIT probe proves the charges against the MP.

He also strongly objected to the names of his father Deve Gowda, among other family members, being drawn into the controversy.

“I want to ask Congress leaders, why bring family into it? Discuss about the individual. An individual and his deeds are in question here, not the family...why bring the family’s name, Deve Gowda’s name or Kumaraswamy’s name? I have myself said whoever has committed the mistake has to undergo punishment,” he added.

Stating that such incidents cause embarrassment to the society as a whole, Kumaraswamy said there is no question of defending anyone. “Wrong is wrong, irrespective of who has committed it.” The police have information that Prajwal has left the country, according to a statement issued by the CM’s office, which announced the SIT probe.

Asked about Prajwal’s whereabouts, Kumaraswamy said, “What should I say, if you ask me? Will he ask me and go anywhere...They, the government, will take action.” To a question whether he had no prior information about what was happening, he claimed, “Where did we know about the matter? They (Revanna family) are separate. If it had come to our notice, we could have taken action and stopped this embarrassment from happening. This matter is about an individual’s background. Can we watch where he goes or comes every day? Is it in our hands?” On whether there is a political conspiracy behind the leak of the video clips, the JD(S) state chief said, “That is also there. Let’s see. Let the SIT report come out. It is being said that the pen-drive (containing video clips) has been circulated. Some experts are behind it, let it come out.” He further said, “I want to tell SIT and the government to conduct a fair probe. Such incidents should not happen in society, in my opinion,” he said, adding that Deve Gowda and he have always conducted themselves with utmost respect towards women.

Stating that the development will have no impact on the results, Kumaraswamy said, “In Hassan the NDA candidate will win; there is no doubt about it.” He further said, “He (Prajwal) will win with a good margin. But the developments that have taken place in the last few days have led to state-wide discussion. Who released (the video clippings), a few days ago, what was the reason for releasing it? An old subject has been raised now, why didn’t they raise the issue earlier but just days ahead of the election?...I don’t want to discuss it much.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnataka #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Haryana

Divisional Commissioner files plaint against Khemka for targeting Modi

4
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

5
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

6
Punjab

Amritpal may cut into Valtoha’s vote share in Khadoor Sahib

7
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

9
World

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

10
Punjab

Congress looks to pit Warring against Bittu in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India summons Canadian diplomat over raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

Ministry of External Affairs describes the raising of slogan...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s 'doctored' video case

Revanth Reddy says he will not be afraid about notice over p...

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

Supreme Court stays CBI probe into West Bengal government officials' role in teacher recruitment scam

The top court, however, refused to stay for now cancellation...

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

High Court says Kejriwal’s absence cannot allow students to ...

Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

The Congress says there is a 'threat to democracy' and wonde...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal will remain Delhi CM, says AAP after High Court’s observations on absence

Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal asks Atishi to ensure there is no water shortage in Delhi, says AAP

3 drug peddlers arrested, 48 kg heroin seized in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 48 kg heroin; bust international syndicate

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM