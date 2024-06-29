JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks special category status or package for Bihar

PTI

New Delhi, June 29

The JD(U) appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as working president on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of its national executive where the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar, while adding that the Centre could also consider an alternative in a special package, its senior leader Neeraj Kumar said.

The BJP ally also demanded stringent action against culprits in exam paper leak cases and called for a strong law to rule out such incidents in the future.

The decision to appoint Jha as working president is significant since he is known to have a good equation with the BJP leadership. He is also the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Party sources said Jha was well-suited to draw a good deal from the BJP and maintain a friendly relationship between the two parties, which have a history of bumpy ties.

Following his appointment, Jha told PTI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always paid attention to Bihar and expressed hope that the party's demand for special category status or a package for the state would be met.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Union ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders from around the country were present at the meeting held in Delhi.

