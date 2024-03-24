JD(U) releases list of 16 candidates for Bihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Ahead of the first phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced a list of 16 candidates in Bihar.

Sitting MPs from Siwan, Sitamarhi, Shivhar and Kishanganj have been dropped.

Lalan Singh will again contest from Munger.

The announcement made here by party's national vice president Vashishth Narayan Singh said the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Devesh Chandra Thakur will contest from Sitamarhi.

Master Mujahid Alam will contest from Kishengunj, Lovely Anand from Shivhar.

From Siwan, Vijay Laxmi Kushwaha got the ticket just a day after she joined the party along with husband Ramesh Singh Kushwaha who was the state president of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, an NDA ally.

BJP leader Vinod Tawde had announced that the party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats, the JD(U) on 16 seats, and LJP (Ram Vilas) on five seats.

