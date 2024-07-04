 JEE aspirant from Bihar hangs self in Kota, 13th suspected suicide this year : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • JEE aspirant from Bihar hangs self in Kota, 13th suspected suicide this year

JEE aspirant from Bihar hangs self in Kota, 13th suspected suicide this year

The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023

JEE aspirant from Bihar hangs self in Kota, 13th suspected suicide this year

According to the SHO, the student died by suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Thinkstock



PTI

Kota, July 4

A 16-year-old engineering aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his PG room here, police said on Thursday.

This is the thirteenth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

Sandeep Kumar Kurmi, a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, was taking coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota for the last two years and lived in a paying guest (PG) room in Mahaveer Nagar-III, the police said.

At around 7 am on Thursday, the teen's classmate went to his room. When he did not get any response, he peeped through the window and found Kurmi hanging from the ceiling fan, Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru said.

Kurmi's classmate informed the PG caretaker who informed the police, he said.

According to the SHO, the student died by suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, the police said.

Kurmi's brother, Sanjeet, is taking coaching for the medical entrance exam NEET in Kota and lives in a separate PG room in Dadabari area, Head Constable Mahaveer Prasad said.

The two brothers reportedly lost their parents four years ago and their uncle was funding their education, he added.

During a preliminary probe it was found that Kurmi was an average student and would often miss his coaching classes, the SHO said.

According to the police, the PG room where Kurmi lived did not have any anti-suicide device installed on the ceiling fan.

The district administration has made it mandatory for all hostels and PGs in the coaching hub to install anti-suicide devices in their rooms to prevent such cases.

An anti-suicide device is a spring-like structure which is attached to the ceiling fans. When an object weighing more than 20 kilos is hung from the fan, the spring attached to it expands and a siren goes off.

Like Kurmi, the last two coaching students who died by suicide in Kota were Bihar natives.

Kurmi's body was handed over to his brother after a post-mortem on Thursday. A case of unnatural death has been lodged under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and a probe is under way, the SHO said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

2
India

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

3
Haryana

Bank deputy manager held for cyber fraud in Gurugram

4
Punjab

CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

5
Punjab

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

6
Patiala

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

8
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

9
Himachal

Heavy rain lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh; 85 roads closed, portion of Chandigarh-Manali highway caves in near Pandoh

10
India

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

Indian cricket team's victory parade bus awaits champions in Mumbai ahead of mega celebrations; security beefed up

Victory parade of T20 World Cup-winning Indian team starts in Mumbai

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

He is currently a judge at the Madhya Pradesh high court

Jharkhand Guv invites Hemant Soren to form govt, swearing in on July 7

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people

Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Punjab State Human Rights Commission seeks report on waterlogging, traffic issues in Mohali

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Delhi Education Minister Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers amid corruption charges

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion