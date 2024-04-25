JEE-Main result out, 56 score perfect 100

New Delhi, April 24
Fifty-six candidates achieved the perfect 100 score in the JEE-Main, with the maximum being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.
Thirty-nine candidates were debarred from taking JEE-Main for three years for using unfair means during the exam, the NTA said. Over 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.
Among the candidates who scored the perfect 100, 15 are from Telangana, seven each from Andhra and Maharashtra, and six from Delhi. The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. It was also conducted outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington DC, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Oslo.
While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition was conducted in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains paper 1 and paper 2, the candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, the one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier IITs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...