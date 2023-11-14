Jharkhand: 3 members of family die of suffocation after fire breaks out

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), November 14
Three members of a family, including a six-year-old-girl, died of asphyxiation after allegedly inhaling toxic gases emanating from a major fire that broke out in some shops of a market in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at Kendua Bazar, around 170 km away from the state capital Ranchi, at 9.30 pm on Monday, he said.
The fire broke out at a cosmetic shop in a building, which spread out to the upper floor where shop owner Subhash Gupta was living with his family.
The people, who were killed in the incident, were identified as Subhash’s mother Uma Devi (70), sister Priyanka Gupta (37) and daughter Soumiya Gupta alias Mouli (6).
Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Binha, who was monitoring the rescue operation, said, “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is on to find out the reason.” The police, however, suspected that the fire could be due to a short circuit or burning of earthen lamps for the Diwali celebration.
The fire also affected six other adjacent shops, and goods worth several lakhs gutted, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers
The pipes will be pushed in using the horizontal drilling eq...
Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case
The sentence is pronounced on a date celebrated as Children'...
Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces
The latest video is said to be the second clip of the video ...
Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94
Had received numerous awards and accolades, including the Pa...