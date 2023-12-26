Jharkhand: ED files chargesheet in ‘illegal’ sand, liquor and land sale case

PTI

New Delhi, December 26

A chargesheet under the anti-money laundering law has been filed in a probe linked to the alleged illegal sale of sand, liquor and land in Jharkhand through which “proceeds of crime” worth more than Rs 14 crore were generated between 2021-22, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday.

The prosecution complaint was filed on December 16 before a special court in Ranchi under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A dozen entities including the main accused Jogendra Tiwari, companies like Saran Alcohol Pvt Limited, Santhal Pargana Pvt Limited, Maihar Hotels and Resorts Pvt Limited and Rajmahal Traders among others were named.

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on December 23, the federal agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from as many as 19 FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Police against Jogendra Tiwari and others related to the illegal sale of sand and liquor apart from the fraudulent sale and purchase of land and other criminal activities, it said.

“Jogendra Tiwari is engaged in criminal activities related to the trade of sand and liquor which were in the name of his close associates. All of these entities were controlled by Jogendra Tiwari,” the ED said.

It alleged that proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.79 crore were “generated” from these criminal activities till now.

A substantial portion of these was allegedly invested in several entities controlled by Jogendra Tiwari for “monopolisation” of the liquor business spread across Jharkhand during 2021-22.

The agency had searched 32 premises across Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in August, following which Tiwari was arrested in October by the ED.

He is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

