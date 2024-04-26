Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren’s wife to contest bypoll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday said Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former CM Hemant Soren, would contest the Gandey Assembly bypoll. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. The bypoll is scheduled on May 20 along with the Lok Sabha poll in the state.

