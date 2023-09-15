 Jharkhand woman dies after drunk husband sets her on fire : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Jharkhand woman dies after drunk husband sets her on fire

Jharkhand woman dies after drunk husband sets her on fire

Jharkhand woman dies after drunk husband sets her on fire

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Chatra, September 15

A drunk man in Jharkhand's Chatra district allegedly set his wife on fire following a tiff, resulting in her death, and also injuring his mother critically, who tried to save her, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Surahibag village in Itkhori police station area on Thursday night, they said.

The accused, Kuldeep Kumar Dangi, is on the run since the incident, police said.

"Raids are on to nab him," Itkhori police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Yadav said. Dangi used to beat his wife regularly after getting drunk, he said.

"On Thursday night, he assaulted his wife under the influence of alcohol. He then set her on fire after pouring kerosene. His mother came to her rescue, and she received 80 per cent burn injuries," Yadav said.

The body of his wife was sent for post-mortem examination, while his mother was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi.

#Jharkhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

4
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

5
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

6
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

9
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

10
Haryana

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Don't Miss

View All
Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Haryana Government orders suspension of mobile Internet and ...

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced