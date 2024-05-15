Jilted lover in Karnataka stabs woman to death for 'rejecting' love proposal

PTI

Hubballi, May 15

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her house by her acquaintance in the early hours of Wednesday for allegedly rejecting his love proposal, police said.

Twenty-three-year-old Vishwa alias Girish Sawant knocked on the door of Anjali Ambigera's house at Veerapur Oni within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station limits here at around 5.45 am, they said.

When she opened the door, he stabbed her to death with a knife and fled the place, a police officer said.

A case of murder was registered against the accused and teams had been formed to nab him, police said.

#Karnataka