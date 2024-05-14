J&K steals show in Class X

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

Jammu and Kashmir excelled in the CBSE Class X exam results with an impressive pass percentage of 96.84. Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan followed close behind Jammu and Kashmir with the pass percentage of 97.26 and 96.84, respectively.

The overall pass rate increased by 0.48 per cent from 93.12 in 2023 to 93.60 this year, signalling a positive trend in academic performance across the region. Nationally, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.75.

Among the autonomous bodies, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas saw the highest pass percentage at 99.09, followed by private schools (94.54), CTSA (94.40), Delhi Government schools (86.72) and government-aided schools (80.95).

