Jobless since Covid lockdown, Lucknow man ends life during video call with sisters

Lucknow, October 2

A man in Lucknow, who was facing chronic health issues and had been unemployed since the pandemic, shot himself with his unlicensed 12-bore gun while he was on a video call with his sisters, police said.

Mukesh Srivastava, 35, had been unwell for a long time and was depressed because of his condition.

He was unmarried and had been unemployed since the Covid-induced lockdown in 2021.

“He was in a group video call with his sisters when he shot himself,” said Additional DCP (North) Abijith R. Shankar.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

According to Aliganj SHO Ashutosh Kumar, Srivastava was jobless and had become an alcoholic, which caused multiple health problems and acute depression.

“He was on video call with his sisters who are married in different cities, when he shot himself,” he added.