Joint doctrine for cyberspace operations out

New Delhi, June 18

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today released the joint doctrine for “cyberspace operations”. The CDS and the three service chiefs today held the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting where this was released.

“This doctrine lays emphasis on understanding military aspects of cyberspace operations and provides conceptual guidance and conduct of operations in cyberspace,” the Ministry of Defence said.

“The joint doctrine is a keystone publication that will guide commanders in conducting cyberspace operations in today’s complex military operating environment,” the ministry said.

Development of the joint doctrine is an important aspect of jointness and integration, a step which is being actively pursued by the armed forces.

Cyberspace operations add to the traditional domains of warfare of land, sea, and air. “Cyberspace has emerged as a challenging domain in modern warfare. Unlike territorial limits in the domains of land, sea, and air, cyberspace is a global common and hence has shared sovereignty,” the MoD said. Hostile actions in cyberspace can impact the nation’s economy and the nation’s ability to defend itself.

