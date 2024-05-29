Jolt to SP as Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist hints at jumping the ship

Neeraj Mohan
New Delhi, May 28
In a surprising turn of events just days before the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, senior SP leader Narad Rai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in an X post on Monday night.
Known for his close association with late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rai hinted at a potential defection through the post, which was accompanied by a photograph of his recent meeting with Shah.
“The Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, who has brought accolades to India on the global stage, and the illustrious Home Minister of India, the Chanakya of politics, the Honorable @AmitShah — I will strengthen their resolve to empower the poorest in society and their commitment towards nationalism. Jai Jai Shri Ram,” he said in the post.
Rai has also added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to his profile name. During the meeting with Amit Shah, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader and Cabinet Minister in the UP government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, was also present. However, Rai did not make any revelation or announcement whether he was going to join the BJP or not.
Rai, who has been a prominent political figure in UP for over three decades and a significant leader of the Bhumihar community, had reportedly expressed discontent with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “attitude” during a recent rally in Ballia.
A former minister and MLA in the SP government, Rai has a longstanding political career and has been considered a loyalist of Mulayam Yadav.
Prior to his meeting with Shah in Varanasi, Rai held a gathering of his supporters at his residence, where he paid tribute to Mulayam and pledged to uphold his teachings.
“Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) considered himself the servant of the masses. He said if it comes to the respect of your people, don’t be swayed by anyone. Neta ji, I will remember your guru-mantra till the last breath and I will always fight for my people,” Rai had said.
Rai’s recent actions and statements indicate a potential shift in his political allegiance, a development that could further challenge the SP’s standing just before the critical phase of the elections. However, Narad’s move has so far not evoked any reaction from the SP or Akhilesh.
