Joyalukkas jewellery announces exclusive offers for Akshaya Tritiya

Chandigarh, April 30
Joyalukkas, one of the leading jewellery brands in India, announces various offers for the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The offers include free gift vouchers worth Rs 2,000 on purchase of diamonds, uncut diamonds and precious jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and more.
The offer is valid till May 12. On shopping of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and more, customers will receive a gift voucher worth Rs 1,000. Jewellery shoppers can enjoy this festival offer across all Joyalukkas showrooms in India between May 3 and 12.
