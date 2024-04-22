JP Nadda demands CBI probe into Karnataka college student’s murder

PTI

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 21

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath here recently.

Neha, daughter of Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former classmate on the premises of her college in Dharwad on April 18, sparking widespread protests.

Accused’s father offers apology Demanding maximum punishment for his son, the accused’s father has apologised to the victim’s family and said his son should be given strict punishment. Baba Saheb Subani, a schoolteacher and Fayaz’s father, said, “He (Fayaz) should be punished in a way that no one dares to do such a thing in future. With folded hands, I apologise to Neha’s family members. She was like my daughter,” he said. Muslim outfits condemn killing Muslim organisations at Dharwad in Karnataka have given a call for a ‘bandh’ (strike) on Monday, condemning the murder. Dharwad based Anjuman-e-Islam president Esmail Tamatgar said all businessmen from Muslim community would observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm on Monday to offer their condolences to the departed soul and protest the brutal incident.

Nadda visited Neha Hiremath’s house and offered condolences to her family. Later, he said the BJP would cooperate if the investigation of the case needed to be handed over to the CBI, so that the victim gets justice.

Addressing reporters, Nadda said, “I offered condolences to the family and came here to stand with them in this hour of grief.

Condemning the incident, the BJP chief assured justice to the family of the deceased.

Taking exception to the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara, he said it would “influence and “dilute” the probe.

If the state police was unable to handle the investigation of the case, Nadda said he would request the state government to handover the case to the CBI.

