JP Nadda likely to be Leader of House in RS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Newly appointed Union Health Minister JP Nadda is the frontrunner for the position of Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha. The position has fallen vacant with the election of Piyush Goyal to the Lok Sabha. Goyal is now a Lok Sabha member. Nadda’s term as BJP chief is ending in mid June. The formal appointment will happen once Rajya Sabha meets on June 27. TNS

Consensus must for UCC, says JD(U)

New Delhi: While the Janata Dal (United) is not against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), it should come through a consensus, party leader KC Tyagi said. Tyagi’s statement comes after Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said implementing the UCC was part of the Central Government’s agenda. Even the TDP, another BJP ally, wants discussion on UCC.

