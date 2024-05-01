Judges don't have holidays even on weekends; critics of long vacations don’t understand: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 1

Often criticised for long vacations, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said those who say that the top court and high courts take long vacations don't understand that judges don't have holidays even on Saturdays and Sundays.

A Bench of Justice BR Gavai and justice Sandeep Mehta made the comments after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said those criticising top court and high courts for long vacations did not know how judges worked.

"All those who criticise that Supreme Court and high courts are on long vacations, they don't know how judges work," the Solicitor General – who represented the Centre -- said during hearing on West Bengal Government’s original suit accusing the CBI of going ahead with its probe without the state’s consent.

While posting the matter for arguments on Thursday, the Bench told both the sides that arguments be concluded before the summer vacation began on May 20.

"People who criticise, they don't understand that we don't have holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. There are other assignments, conferences," Justice Gavai said.

Mehta said the Supreme Court judges dealt with 50-60 cases a day and they deserved vacation. Supporting Mehta’s statement, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said, "It is the toughest job in the country.”

As the Bench said, "Long judgements have to be written during vacations," Mehta was quick to add, "People who do not know the system, criticise it.”

The Supreme court will be closed for summer vacation on May 20 and will reopen on July 8, 2024. However, during the summer vacation, a smaller number of vacation benches sit to take up urgent matters. High courts are generally closed for almost a month during the summer vacation. Besides, during winter vacation the Supreme Court is closed for two weeks.

