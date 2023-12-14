Judiciary bid to interfere in House amendment must be repelled: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, December 13
Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the “judiciary had no right to intervene if an amendment was made in the Constitution by Parliament”.
Intervening in the debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, Dhankhar said that in the case of legislation passed by Parliament, the judiciary had “a method of intervention by way of judicial review”.
If an attempt was made by it to interfere in an amendment in the Constitution made by Parliament, such an attempt must be “strongly repelled”, Dhankhar said.
Without specifying the details, the Chairman said, “There was an occasion where we discussed an important Bill and I was looking right, left and centre that someone would reflect. Can the highest court of the land make an interim legal arrangement that is 100 per cent mandate of this House? I am sure we will engage more seriously when it comes to law-making.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...