Jungle raj will return to Bihar if INDIA bloc wins: Shah

New Delhi, May 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday has warned that if RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav comes back to power as part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, then jungle raj and the era of abductions and gang wars would return to Bihar.

Attacking Lalu Yadav, Shah in a rally in Bihar’s Arrah, claimed that the RJD leader neither worked for the welfare of the poor and backward classes nor for his own Yadav community.

“People don’t want the return of ‘jungle raj’, gang war and abduction industry in Bihar. Lalu neither worked for the welfare of backward classes nor the people belonging to his own caste Yadav,” Shah said.

Accusing the former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Bihar of practising dynastic politics, the Home Minister further said, “Lalu allowed his two sons to become ministers, sent one daughter to Rajya Sabha and another is contesting Lok Sabha poll. He made his wife the Chief Minister of Bihar....He promotes only his sons and daughters. He can’t think for the welfare of people belonging to his own caste.”

Shah accused the Congress and RJD of “trying to rob reservation from the quotas of SCs, STs and OBCs and give such benefits to Muslims”.

Shah also said that if CPI-ML (Liberation) candidate wins from Arrah Lok Sabha seat, Naxalism would once again return to Bihar.

Union Minister RK Singh is seeking re-election from the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, while CPI-ML (Liberation) has nominated Sudama Prasad as a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ candidate.

Voting will take place in Arrah on June 1.

