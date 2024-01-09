‘Justice has prevailed’: Opposition parties welcome judgment

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

The Supreme Court order setting aside the Gujarat Government’s decision to prematurely release 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case has been welcomed by Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

Arrogance defeated Bilkis Bano’s tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government. Rahul Gandhi, Congress BJP stood with accused From Day 1, I have been saying that the BJP, instead of standing with the victim, has always stood with the perpetrators. Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president Grateful to SC I am grateful to the SC for strong and bold judgment. It proves that the rapists were moving freely and enjoying power. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM

“The tendency to ‘kill justice’ for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today, the Supreme Court’s decision once again told the country who is the ‘patron of criminals’. Bilkis Bano’s tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “Ultimately justice has prevailed. The Supreme Court has cancelled the release of the accused #BilkisBano who was gangraped during the Gujarat riots. With this order, the veil over the anti-women policies of the BJP has been removed. After this order, public confidence in the justice system will be further strengthened. Congratulations to Bano for continuing her fight bravely.”

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress Rajya Sabha member and noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba lashed out at the BJP for allegedly protecting rapists and celebrating and glorifying them and even using them for campaigning to win elections.

Lamba expressed apprehension saying that the BJP government could bring some ordinance to circumvent the SC judgment like it had done in the past. Welcoming the order, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo, said, “I am grateful to the SC for taking this strong and bold judgment. It proves that the rapists were moving freely and enjoying power.” AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been vocal in his support of Bilkis Bano, said, “The same Gujarat Government that could not protect her, gave an order to release these convicts.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilkis Bano #Congress #Gujarat #Mamata Banerjee #Rahul Gandhi #Supreme Court #Trinamool Congress