 Justice Khanna is chairman of legal services authority : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Justice Khanna is chairman of legal services authority

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as the Executive Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice Khanna would replace Justice SK Kaul who retired on December 25. It has been a convention to appoint the second senior-most SC judge to the post. According to the Legal Services Authority Act of 1987, the Chief Justice of India is the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA. The President, in consultation with the CJI, appoints an active or retired SC judge as the Executive Chairman of NALSA.

