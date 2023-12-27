Justice Sanjiv Khanna appointed National Legal Services Authority Executive Chairperson

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as the Executive Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the President is pleased to nominate Hon’ble Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with effect from 26.12.2023,” a Law Ministry notification said.

Justice Khanna would replace Justice S. K. Kaul who retired on December 25. It has been a convention to appoint the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court to the post of NALSA Executive Chairman.

According to the Legal Services Authority Act of 1987, the Chief Justice of India is the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA. The President, in consultation with the CJI, appoints an active or retired Supreme Court judge as the Executive Chairman of NALSA.

