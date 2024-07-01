Justice within 3 years of registering FIR under new laws; hope for reduction of crime: Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 1
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that justice will be delivered up to the level of the Supreme Court in all cases registered under the new criminal laws within three years of the registration of an FIR.
Addressing a press conference after the new criminal laws were implemented, Shah expressed hope of a reduction of crime in future as 90 per cent conviction was expected under the new laws.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday. The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
“Justice can be received up to the Supreme Court within three years of the registration of the FIR,” he said.
The Home Minister said with the implementation of the three criminal laws, India would have the most modern criminal justice system in the world.
“The new laws brought in a modern justice system, incorporating provisions such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summonses through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes,” he said.
Shah said first case under the new laws was about motorcycle theft registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior at 10 minutes past midnight.
He said the new laws would give priority to providing justice, unlike the colonial-era laws that gave primacy to penal action.
