New criminal laws: Justice within 3 years of FIR; hope for reduction in crime, says Amit Shah

1st case under new criminal laws filed in Gwalior

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that justice would be delivered up to the level of the Supreme Court in all cases within three years of the registration of an FIR under the new criminal laws.

Addressing a press conference after the new criminal laws were implemented, Shah expressed the hope of a reduction in crime in future as 90 per cent conviction was expected under the new laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday. The new laws replaced the British-era IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

“Justice can be received up to the level of the Supreme Court within three years of the registration of the FIR,” he said. The Home Minister said with the implementation of the three criminal laws, India would have the most modern criminal justice system in the world.

Shah rubbished the charge of the Opposition that the legislations were passed by Parliament after hundreds of members were suspended from both Houses, claiming that these were extensively discussed for four years with all stakeholders and he had personally held 158 meetings before finalising these.

Shah said these laws were discussed in the Lok Sabha for nine hours and 29 minutes in which 34 members participated and gave their views, while in the Rajya Sabha, these were discussed for six hours and 17 minutes in which 40 members participated. He said a lie was being spread that the laws were passed after the expulsion of MPs.

The Home Minister said the “expelled members” still had an option to come to the House and participate in the discussion to express their views. “After 77 years of Independence, the criminal justice system is now completely ‘swadeshi’ and embedded in Indian ethos,” he said.

“I want to tell people in the Opposition to rise above politics and support this development,” he said, adding that the Centre was also open to change of names of the new laws. Shah said the first case under the new laws was about a motorcycle theft registered in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior at 10 minutes past midnight.

Shah clarified that the new laws did not give more powers to the police and the remand period would remain 15 days only. (With inputs from )

