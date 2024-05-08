Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

The Tribune Trust has appointed senior journalist Jyoti Malhotra, who has vast experience across print, TV and digital media, as the Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group. Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14.
Ms Malhotra has held senior editorial positions in various news organisations such as India Today, Indian Express, The Print and Star News and has been a regular contributor to BBC Radio. She writes widely on the intersection between politics, diplomacy and culture across the Indian subcontinent with special focus on Pakistan and Afghanistan. She takes over from Rajesh Ramachandran, who leaves office after a six-year stint with the region’s premier newspaper.
