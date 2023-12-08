K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home

Chandigarh, December 8
Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to a hospital around 2 am on Friday after he reportedly fell in his house in Hyderabad.
The 69-year-old was rushed to Yashoda Hospital.
KCR's daughter wrote on X that her father has been hospitalised.
BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon.— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 8, 2023
Grateful for all the love 🙏🏼
Doctors suspect Rao may have suffered a hip fracture and may require a surgery.
The former chief minister’s party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost the state assembly polls to the Congress, the results of which were declared on Sunday.
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2023. He fought from two seats in Telangana. He won from Gajwel, but lost from Kamareddy.
