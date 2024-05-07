K Kavitha denied bail in Delhi excise policy case

PTI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday refused bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption and money laundering cases in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.TNS

SAD candidate from Chandigarh quits party

Chandigarh: In a setback to the SAD, which was going to fight the LS poll in Chandigarh for the first time, its candidate Hardeep Singh Saini has quit the party & may join the BJP.TNS

NTA refutes reports of NEET-UG paper leak

New Delhi: Reports claiming question paper leak in the NEET-UG are “completely baseless and without any ground”, the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified on Monday. TNS

FIR against BJP chief over social media post

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against BJP chief JP Nadda & others over a social media post allegedly intimidating SC, ST members not to vote for a particular candidate.

Cong names Amethi, Raebareli observers

New Delhi: The Congress has named former CMs Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot as senior observers for Raebareli and Amethi, respectively, with Priyanka Gandhi spearheading the campaign. The party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. TNS