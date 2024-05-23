Kalpana fighting Hemant’s battle like a lioness: Priyanka

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 22

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of being out of touch with the needs and realities of the people while addressing back-to-back rallies at Godda and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

She criticised the Modi government for its lack of respect towards the tribals, pointing out that they imprisoned the chief minister just before the elections, highlighted the recent legal troubles faced by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

“Your CM has been jailed before the elections based on fake statements and cases. The case filed against him cannot ever be true,” she asserted. “You are forced to contest the elections without him... PM Modi must have thought he would win elections easily after jailing Hemant Soren.”

Despite these challenges, she praised the resilience and determination of Kalpana Soren, who has stepped up in Soren’s absence. “Today, Kalpana Ji is fighting Hemant Ji’s battle. She is facing all problems like a lioness,” she said, lauding her efforts to communicate the programmes of the INDIA alliance to the electorate. “I consider her as a younger sister of mine and a symbol of ‘Nari Shakti’ (woman power).”

She alleged that the government aims to alter the constitution, which grants rights to the poor and tribals, and accused the BJP and PM Modi of selectively targeting opposition leaders. “We will not let them change the constitution or undermine your rights, reservations, and culture. We will continue to fight for your rights,” she asserted.

“The BJP is eyeing your forests, water, and land, but we will not let them succeed,” she added. She also claimed that Modi neglects his own constituency and fails to address their grievances, while the country suffers from unemployment and inflation.

In her speech, she sought to connect with the people of Jharkhand by recalling how her grandmother, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, often spoke of the tribal communities’ dedication to preserving their forests, water, and land.

She claimed that the Congress has decided to form a loan waiver commission for farmers for timely decision to provide relief to debt ridden farmers of the country and the MSP will be made a legal right for farmers, if INDIA bloc government is formed.

