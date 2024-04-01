Kalpana Soren, Sunita take centre stage at INDIA rally

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, March 31
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren shared the dais during the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Ground here on Sunday.
Will take to the streets
No matter how big one gets, they can’t be the greatest. We will have to take to the streets to save democracy. Jharkhand will not bow down. Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren
Both sat alongside former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a show of strength and unity among INDIA bloc leaders. The rally was held in the backdrop of Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED in the alleged Delhi excise policy case. Soren was also arrested by the ED in a land scam on January 31.
While Kalpana has made her appearance in the public as a political leader on a few occasions, this was Sunita’s first address from a political stage.
Sunita has been given the permission by a Delhi court to meet her husband daily for 30 minutes. She has held three digital press conferences since Kejriwal’s arrest where she shared her husband’s message and asked for support from the public.
On Sunday, she once again conveyed Kejriwal’s message and shared his six guarantees to the voters. Kalpana also addressed the really. She said, “No matter how big one gets, one cannot be the greatest. You will have to use your vote carefully. INDIA will have to win. Kejriwal is in jail for 10 days. Hemant Soren was arrested two months ago. Till now no one has been able to prove the allegations against him. The public is the biggest court.”
“We will have to take to the streets to save democracy. Jharkhand will not bow down,” she said.
Besides them, wives of other jailed AAP leaders — Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh — were also present at the rally.
