Kamal Nath meets MP CM Shivraj Chouhan; congratulates him on BJP win

Bhopal, December 4
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath on Monday met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and congratulated him for the BJP’s victory in the assembly polls.
Rare graces in modern day politics: @INCIndia veteran Kamal Nath visits @BJP4India veteran @ChouhanShivraj to congratulate him on saffron sweep in Madhya Pradesh @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/UFpAMn5Eko— Aditi Tandon (@anshumalini3) December 4, 2023
Nath and Chouhan had traded barbs in the run-up to the polls held on November 17, but on Monday, the Congress veteran handed a bouquet to Chouhan.
The BJP won 163 of the 230 seats, restricting the Congress to just 66.
