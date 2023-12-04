Kamal Nath meets MP CM Shivraj Chouhan; congratulates him on BJP win

PTI

Bhopal, December 4

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath on Monday met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and congratulated him for the BJP’s victory in the assembly polls.

Rare graces in modern day politics: ⁦@INCIndia⁩ veteran ⁦Kamal Nath visits @BJP4India⁩ veteran ⁦@ChouhanShivraj⁩ to congratulate him on saffron sweep in Madhya Pradesh ⁦@thetribunechd⁩ pic.twitter.com/UFpAMn5Eko — Aditi Tandon (@anshumalini3) December 4, 2023

Nath and Chouhan had traded barbs in the run-up to the polls held on November 17, but on Monday, the Congress veteran handed a bouquet to Chouhan.

The BJP won 163 of the 230 seats, restricting the Congress to just 66.

