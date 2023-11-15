Kamal Nath turned MP into 'Congress ATM': Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that state Congress chief Kamal Nath, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, had turned the state into an “ATM of the Congress.”

Addressing a rally in Deotalab constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, ahead of the November 17 Assembly elections, Shah said that in the 18 years of BJP rule, Madhya Pradesh has become ‘bemisal’ (incomparable) and if voted to power again, it will be made the best state of the country.

The Congress-led UPA government gave Rs 2 lakh crore to Madhya Pradesh in 10 years while the Narendra Modi-led government gave Rs 6.35 lakh crore in grant to the state in the past nine years, the BJP leader claimed.

In addition, the Centre provided Rs 5 lakh crore for roads, industrial corridors, railways and several other projects, Shah said further.

“On the other hand, Kamal Nath did nothing except making Madhya Pradesh an ATM of the Congress,” the Home Minister alleged.

Accusing the Congress of doing dynastic politics, he said, “The Congress wants a rule of three families in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath wants to make his son Nakul Nath Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh wants to settle his son Jaivardhan Singh while Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul baba to become PM.”

#Amit Shah #Congress #Madhya Pradesh