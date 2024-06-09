Kangana slams those praising CISF constable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked people praising the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped her at Chandigarh airport, if they also justify “rape or murder”.

“If you are aligned with the criminals’ strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies (sic),” Kangana posted on X.

