Kangana slams those praising CISF constable

New Delhi, June 8
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked people praising the CISF woman constable, who allegedly slapped her at Chandigarh airport, if they also justify “rape or murder”.
“If you are aligned with the criminals’ strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking in to someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies (sic),” Kangana posted on X.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise