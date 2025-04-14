DT
PT
Kanhaiya Kumar 'abused' PM, RSS: BJP files plaint

Kanhaiya Kumar ‘abused’ PM, RSS: BJP files plaint

A delegation led by the BJP’s media in-charge in Bihar, Danish Iqbal, visited the Kotwali police station and filed the complaint
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
The BJP on Sunday filed a police complaint against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Patna, alleging that he used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS during a recent TV interview.

A delegation led by the BJP’s media in-charge in Bihar, Danish Iqbal, visited the Kotwali police station and filed the complaint. Iqbal urged the police to register an FIR against Kumar over the comments.

“Kanhaiya, who is a part of the ‘tukde tukde gang’, used abusive language against PM Modi, and the RSS and its ideologies in an interview to a TV channel on April 11. The language that he used in the interview is highly objectionable and unacceptable,” Iqbal said.

