Kannada actor Darshan arrested in murder case

Bengaluru, June 11
Leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made “derogatory” comments against his close friend.
The “Challenging Star” and 12 others were questioned by the police after being taken into custody earlier today and subsequently arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a man, identified as Renukaswamy, whose body was found here on June 9.
It is alleged that Renukaswamy, who worked with a pharma company and hailed from the district headquarters town of Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against actress Pavithra Gowda, a close friend of Darshan, in social media posts, the sources said. The actress has also been arrested.
