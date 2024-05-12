Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

Mumbai, May 12
Actress Pavithra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series ‘Trinayani’ passed away in a road accident on Sunday.
She died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.
The car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavithra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.
The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka.
As per media reports, Pavithra's cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.
The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police.
Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress's demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow.
He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
JAAC has been seeking the provision of electricity as per hy...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
2 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools
Search operation under way; nothing suspicious found yet
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow
Polling for all seven seats in Delhi to take place on May 25