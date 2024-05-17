Kapil Sibal elected as President of Supreme Court Bar Association after more than two decades

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Senior advocate and former Union law minister Kapil Sibal was on Thursday elected as the new president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Sibal – who secured 1,066 votes—defeated his nearest rival senior advocate Pradeep Rai who got 689 votes, sources said, adding formal declaration of results would be done later.

This is the fourth time that Sibal – a Rajya Sabha MP—has been elected as the President of SCBA. Earlier, he served as the chief between 1995 and 2002, the last stint being during 2001-02.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Sibal was designated as a senior advocate in 1983. He also served as an Additional Solicitor General of India from 1989 to 1990.

