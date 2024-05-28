 Kargil War: 25 years after Sqn Ldr Ahuja was killed, commander says wanted to call him back : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Kargil War: 25 years after Sqn Ldr Ahuja was killed, commander says wanted to call him back

Kargil War: 25 years after Sqn Ldr Ahuja was killed, commander says wanted to call him back

Kargil War: 25 years after Sqn Ldr Ahuja was killed, commander says wanted to call him back

Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 27

It was 25 years ago on this day that Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet piloted by Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja, tasked with photo reconnaissance during the Kargil conflict, was shot down by Pakistan’s ground-fired missiles over Batalik along the Line of Control in Ladakh. He bailed out and parachuted down into Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

That day, May 27, 1999, Sqn Leader Ahuja had gone beyond the call of duty as he was looking for Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa, whose plane was shot down minutes earlier by similar missiles. Flight Lieutenant Nachiketa too had bailed out and landed in Pakistan.

On ground in Pakistan, lives of the two pilots took a diametrically opposite turn. Sqn Leader Ahuja was killed in cold-blood by Pakistan Army troops on ground, making him the first IAF casualty of the Kargil conflict (May to July 1999). He was decorated with Vir Chakra, the third highest gallantry award. However, Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa was repatriated to India after a few days.

Twenty-five years after the incident, Sqn Leader Ahuja’s commanding officer Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) — who was a Group Captain during the Kargil conflict — today recollected, “Ahuja went beyond the call of duty. He sacrificed his life for his colleague Flight Lieutenant K Nachiketa. Ahuja was trying to guide a helicopter to the crash site.”

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa, who retired in September 2019, said, “I was told that Nachiketa had been hit and Ahuja was heading towards the probable crash site. I rushed to the air traffic controller to call him back. Radio contact was not possible as Ahuja was already over Batalik.” Any radio contact would have given the jet’s position to Pakistan defenders.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government had barred the Army and the IAF from crossing the LoC in evicting the Pakistan soldiers who had occupied peaks along the 168-km Himalayan ridgeline that forms the Mushkoh-Drass-Kargil-Batalik-Turtuk axis along the LoC.

On May 27, 1999, both the pilots who were shot down were from different squadrons, flying different planes but were sharing the ‘crew room’ at IAF base at Srinagar. Sqn Leader Ahuja was from 17 Squadron - the Golden Arrows –had been re-located from Bathinda while Ft Lieutenant Nachiketa was in the 9 Squadron– the Wolfpacks – relocated from Adampur, Punjab.

Group Captain Anupam Banerjee (retd) who was the lead pilot of the four-jet formation recollects: “we were tasked to bomb Munthodhalo along the LoC, Wing Commander Bhupendra Khatana, Group Captain Ashwani Mandokhot were followed by Nachiketa”. A formation like this has each jet separated by about 4 kms. Means by the time Pak-ground based missiles reacted, Nachiketa was in line of fire, other three pilots landed back at base.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force #Kargil #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

5
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

10
India

Analysis: Government godowns overflow with wheat but will retail food prices ease

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house