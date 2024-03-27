Karnataka BJP faces rebellion on eight seats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

Several BJP leaders are disgruntled over the choice of candidates on eight Karnataka seats — Chikkaballapur, Koppal, Shivamogga, Haveri, Tumkuru, Bidar, Raichur and Chitradurga.

In a recent development, posters of “Go Back Sudhakar” were put up by supporters of BJP MLA SR Vishwanath after the party fielded former Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar from the Chikkaballapur constituency.

Sudhakar faced defeat in the last Assembly elections. After Chikkaballapur MP BN Bache Gowda announced his retirement from electoral politics, Sudhakar was fielded. Vishwanath wanted the ticket for his son Alok Vishwanath from the seat. Sudhakar is considered close to ex-CM Bommai.

