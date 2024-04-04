 Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa claims Amit Shah declined to meet him : The Tribune India

  Karnataka BJP leader Eshwarappa claims Amit Shah declined to meet him

Eshwarappa is contesting Lok Sabha poll as an Independent candidate against BJP veteran Yediyurappa’s son

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa. File



PTI

Bengaluru, April 4

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is contesting as a rebel candidate against BJP’s B Y Raghavendra from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not meet him as he found it difficult to respond to questions raised by him.

Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader, said he went to Delhi as Shah had summoned him but the meeting could not happen.

“I went to Delhi as I was summoned. If I had not gone there, then they would have called me arrogant. I could not meet Amit Shah. I think the meeting did not happen because I had asked him certain questions, which he found difficult to answer,” the former BJP state president claimed.

Eshwarappa has entered the electoral fray in Shivamogga constituency as an Independent, against Raghavendra, son of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa.

Explaining, he alleged Shah did not allow the meeting to happen.

“I went to his office where I was told not to meet him. It is good for me. What would I have done if he had asked me to withdraw even after narrating the story of injustices?” Eshwarappa wondered.

The veteran BJP leader said Shah must have thought that whatever he was doing was justified as he was fighting for justice.

“He only had called me to Delhi and did not meet me,” he claimed. Further, the 75-year old leader alleged, “in Karnataka, Congress culture has crept into BJP where Yediyurappa’s family politics is prevailing.”

Sources close to Eshwarappa said he wanted a ticket for his son K E Kantesh from Haveri constituency, which did not happen.

This upset him and he blamed Yediyurappa for the same. Hence, he decided to fight the election against Yediyurappa’s elder son Raghavendra.

