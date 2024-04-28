Bengaluru, April 28
The Karnataka government has decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
Prajwal is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.
He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.
“The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X' on Saturday night.
Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted, the chief minister said.
“In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request,” Siddaramaiah said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP
It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban ...
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief
Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...
Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving Deve Gowda’s grandson
Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...